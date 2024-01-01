Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,358 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,530 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.65. 7,316,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,314,143. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.44 and a 200-day moving average of $158.83. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $424.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,825,903 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

