Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,984 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $29,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,839,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $160.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,120 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

