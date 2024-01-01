Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $18,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $514.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,306. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.25 and a 52 week high of $573.77. The company has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $522.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.62.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

