Xponance Inc. Sells 13,515 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,814,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,173,372. The company has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

