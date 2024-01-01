Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Down 15.9% in December

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,900 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 311,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtant Medical

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XTNT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the third quarter valued at about $805,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Xtant Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xtant Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Xtant Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Price Performance

Xtant Medical stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Xtant Medical has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $147.02 million, a PE ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xtant Medical ( NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $25.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Xtant Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

