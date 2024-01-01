Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA – Free Report) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,900 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Zalatoris Acquisition worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC boosted its position in Zalatoris Acquisition by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 680,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zalatoris Acquisition by 515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 509,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 426,595 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zalatoris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,409,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Zalatoris Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,389,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zalatoris Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOA stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51.

Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology-driven business.

