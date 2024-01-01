Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Short Interest Down 15.9% in December

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 8,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Zhihu Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ZH opened at $0.94 on Monday. Zhihu has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%.
Zhihu Company Profile
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
