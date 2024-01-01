Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Short Interest Down 15.9% in December

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 8,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Zhihu Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZH opened at $0.94 on Monday. Zhihu has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu

Zhihu Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zhihu by 204.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,004,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088,653 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu in the third quarter worth $233,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Zhihu by 109.1% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 112,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 58,617 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,109,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Zhihu by 38.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the period. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

