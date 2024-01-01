Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 666,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Zoetis worth $115,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $309,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 51.9% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 88,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,088,000 after acquiring an additional 30,167 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Zoetis by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $197.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,648. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.52 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.66.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

View Our Latest Report on Zoetis

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.