Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ZTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.11.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $197.37 on Friday. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $141.52 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after buying an additional 480,131,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zoetis by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after buying an additional 2,204,517 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

