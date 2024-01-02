10,453 Shares in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Bought by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLDR. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $157,000.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS FLDR opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.75.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.231 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.



The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

