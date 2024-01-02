15,267 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Purchased by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 24,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,294,000 after acquiring an additional 258,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,356,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,816,000 after acquiring an additional 34,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.48. 1,178,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,449. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

