180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Shares Sold by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. lowered its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,525 shares during the quarter. 180 Degree Capital makes up about 0.9% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in 180 Degree Capital were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TURN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at 180 Degree Capital

In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 708,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,132.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 40,064 shares of company stock valued at $154,974. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

180 Degree Capital Stock Up 3.8 %

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

NASDAQ:TURN opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $5.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.

(Free Report)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.