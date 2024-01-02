1,800 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $133.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.29. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,653. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

