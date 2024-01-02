1834 Investment Advisors Co. Buys 5,188 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 342.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $1,178,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,608 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 298.0% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.73. 115,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,021. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.96 and its 200-day moving average is $119.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

