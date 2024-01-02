1834 Investment Advisors Co. Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

Lowe's Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE LOW traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.58. 548,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,897. The company has a market cap of $127.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.02 and a 200 day moving average of $214.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

