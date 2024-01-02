1834 Investment Advisors Co. Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,199 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.0% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 68.0% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 11.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.4% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 97,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE:CVS traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,138,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,373,011. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $93.41. The company has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

