1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $1.78 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $8.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,836,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,156,396. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $151.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.22 and a 200 day moving average of $113.69. The company has a market capitalization of $222.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,181.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

