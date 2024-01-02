1834 Investment Advisors Co. Purchases 291 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.52. The company had a trading volume of 617,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,938. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.19. The company has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

