1834 Investment Advisors Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 348.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,865 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned about 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $2,817,839.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,510,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $2,817,839.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,509 shares in the company, valued at $84,510,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,319 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,492. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $200.34. The company had a trading volume of 182,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,764. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $209.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

