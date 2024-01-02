1834 Investment Advisors Co. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,836 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,331,000 after buying an additional 707,698 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,714,000 after buying an additional 128,862 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 39,205,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,046,000 after buying an additional 1,830,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,966,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,111,000 after buying an additional 374,623 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VEA traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,486,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,407,514. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.37. The company has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

