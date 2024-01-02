1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 16,475 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,475 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $21,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 118.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after purchasing an additional 287,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $22,863,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,839,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,864,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,057. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.73 and a 200 day moving average of $105.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

