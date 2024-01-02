1834 Investment Advisors Co. Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,273 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
BSCO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. 525,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,685. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70.
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
