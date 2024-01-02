1834 Investment Advisors Co. Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,482 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.78. 9,384,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,276,172. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.