1834 Investment Advisors Co. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,453 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.6% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $36,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.93. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.