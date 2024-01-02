257,126 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 257,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,791,000. Linde makes up 6.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LIN traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $407.67. The company had a trading volume of 229,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,950. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $197.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.88.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

