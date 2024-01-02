3,103 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Cfra lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.5 %

AEP traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.89. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $98.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.