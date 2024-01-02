3,585,100 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Packer & Co Ltd

Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,585,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $125,443,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up 48.5% of Packer & Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Packer & Co Ltd owned approximately 0.52% of iShares Gold Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,889,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,763. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.95. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

