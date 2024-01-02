46,800 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,210,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Martin Marietta Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLM stock traded down $9.96 on Tuesday, hitting $488.95. 43,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,318. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $500.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $462.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.14.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

