4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading Up 5%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) traded up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.51 and last traded at $21.27. 244,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 425,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDMT shares. Leerink Partnrs raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDMT

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. Research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,163,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,998,000 after buying an additional 1,093,680 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,210,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,664,000 after purchasing an additional 363,695 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,778,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,200,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.