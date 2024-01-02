6,173 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 550,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 146,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.84. 8,985,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,601,574. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

