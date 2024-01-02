6,505 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Purchased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,511 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after buying an additional 255,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.