79 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Purchased by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $545.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $551.91. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.23.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.57.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

