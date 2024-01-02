8,946 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $435,979,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 150.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,118 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 5,840.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,575 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,938. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.19. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

