89,528 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

