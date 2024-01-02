A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMKBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27,000.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.92. 132,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,811. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.37.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

