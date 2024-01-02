AbbVie Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 24,110 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 49% compared to the average volume of 16,213 call options.
ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,033,348,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 29,922.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie stock traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,919,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,306. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.48. The company has a market capitalization of $287.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
