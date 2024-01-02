Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,076,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of Accenture worth $330,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 0.9 %

ACN stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $347.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,994. The company has a market capitalization of $218.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.53. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $355.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.