Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Trimmed by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54,600 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 2.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.11% of Accenture worth $204,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 307,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 54,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded down $4.60 on Tuesday, reaching $346.31. 1,057,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,994. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.53. The firm has a market cap of $217.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $355.38.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total transaction of $965,547.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,873. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

