Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.85

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38.85 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 38.30 ($0.49), with a volume of 363979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.48).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Accrol Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Accrol Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Accrol Group

Accrol Group Price Performance

Accrol Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.13 million, a PE ratio of -1,937.50 and a beta of 1.04.

(Get Free Report)

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. It produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. The company offers its products under the Softy, Elegance, Magnum, and Little Heroes brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.