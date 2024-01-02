Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.85

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38.85 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 38.30 ($0.49), with a volume of 363979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.48).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Accrol Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.
Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. It produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. The company offers its products under the Softy, Elegance, Magnum, and Little Heroes brands.
