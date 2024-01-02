Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Trading Up 5.1%

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.84. 333,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,080,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLRN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.40). Analysts expect that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,276,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,759,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,674,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,201,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

