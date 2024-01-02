Acute Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,065,412 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Acute Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,065,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,059,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 32.5% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Acute Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.57% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,558,000 after buying an additional 3,234,181 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,967,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 381.6% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,508,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $56,515,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,231,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,499,000 after purchasing an additional 751,676 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

