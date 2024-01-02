Acute Investment Advisory LLC Sells 665,323 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Acute Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665,323 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Acute Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

