AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives $13.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

AHCO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Price Performance

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $804.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,607,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,832,000 after buying an additional 2,513,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,788,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,672,000 after buying an additional 313,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after buying an additional 355,005 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 3,622,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after buying an additional 570,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,426,000 after buying an additional 1,129,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Free Report

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.