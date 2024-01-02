Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Up 14.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $0.79 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $788.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.11.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.47%. The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
