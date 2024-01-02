Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAPFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Up 14.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $0.79 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $788.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.11.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAPGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.47%. The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,176,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 64,133 shares during the period. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $5,816,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,435,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,401,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 663,098 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,297,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 81,606 shares in the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

