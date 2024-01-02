Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Up 14.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $0.79 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $788.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.11.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.47%. The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,176,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 64,133 shares during the period. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $5,816,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,435,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,401,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 663,098 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,297,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 81,606 shares in the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

