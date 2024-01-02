Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading 4.7% Higher

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 54,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 812,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.65.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Up 5.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.47%. Equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 134,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 21,899 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $5,816,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

