ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.69

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 931438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADMA. StockNews.com raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADMA

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 6.54.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.13 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.