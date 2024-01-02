Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Trimmed by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,356 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.9% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 18.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded down $17.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $578.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,992. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $590.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $263.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

