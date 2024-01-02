AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 412,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 537,530 shares.The stock last traded at $12.70 and had previously closed at $12.70.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AerSale from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $650.35 million, a PE ratio of 141.11 and a beta of 0.28.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). AerSale had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $92.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Frederick Craig Wright bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AerSale news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $50,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,622,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick Craig Wright purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AerSale during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AerSale by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in AerSale in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AerSale by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

