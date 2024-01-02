Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as €13.75 ($15.11) and last traded at €13.59 ($14.94). Approximately 1,046,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,720,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.58 ($14.92).

Air France-KLM Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.17.

About Air France-KLM

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.