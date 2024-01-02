Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 793,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Air Lease Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AL traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.77. 57,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,038. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.70.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Air Lease

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Air Lease by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AL shares. Barclays started coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

